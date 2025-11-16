WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 2,926 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $234.89 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.61.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

