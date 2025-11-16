Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KGEI. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kolibri Global Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KGEI

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

KGEI opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $141.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.89 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kolibri Global Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kolibri Global Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kolibri Global Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.