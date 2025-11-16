Analysts Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) PT at $307.58

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.28.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $293.24 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,608.16. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,832,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

