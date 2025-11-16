PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,656 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -54.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

