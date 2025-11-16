McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,654 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $172,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,901,595,000 after purchasing an additional 276,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after purchasing an additional 123,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.91.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $306.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.64. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

