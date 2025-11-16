The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,295,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 68,938 shares of company stock worth $6,671,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.0%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $99.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

