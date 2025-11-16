SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 166,816 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SPLG opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.