Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Stock Performance

NASDAQ GREE opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.23.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 14.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Greenidge Generation by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.