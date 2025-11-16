Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Buys 1,781 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,489 shares of company stock worth $23,529,864. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.71 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.