Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Cantor Equity Partners Trading Down 9.0%

Shares of CEP traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 382,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $190.46 million, a PE ratio of 148.80 and a beta of -5.69. Cantor Equity Partners has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $59.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Cantor Equity Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cantor Equity Partners by 83.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners by 32.3% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

