Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $424,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 720.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after buying an additional 350,662 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,908,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 243,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,950.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after purchasing an additional 192,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $376.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $398.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total transaction of $24,159,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841,311.88. The trade was a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

