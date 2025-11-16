Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM Holdings Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,871 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YMM. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 642.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1,466.6% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE YMM opened at $12.32 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Full Truck Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

