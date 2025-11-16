Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,309.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Datavault AI Stock Performance

DVLT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,016,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,532,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Datavault AI has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVLT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datavault AI news, insider Brett Moyer sold 130,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $52,301.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,117,665 shares in the company, valued at $447,066. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVLT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

