10,909 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Bought by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 153.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,372 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 193.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,045 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $131.13 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.16 and a 200 day moving average of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

