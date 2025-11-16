Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 302,851 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 302,851 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $107,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 3,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital set a $290.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $246.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.05 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $401.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.