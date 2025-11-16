Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,717 Intuit Inc. $INTU

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $493,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 109.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $662.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $667.47 and its 200-day moving average is $706.62. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

