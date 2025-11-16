Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $380,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in US Foods by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,345 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,836,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,806,000 after purchasing an additional 426,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,034 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,521 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in US Foods by 194.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,941,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

USFD stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.