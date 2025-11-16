Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,110 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $209.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

