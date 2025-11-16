Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after buying an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,142,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,096,000 after acquiring an additional 445,896 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 731,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,678,000 after acquiring an additional 436,281 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 400.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 430,843 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $94.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

