Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS) Trading Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2025

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXSGet Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 73,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 184,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2131 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter valued at $655,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares by 1,901.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,543,000.

About Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NFXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXS was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

