Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS) Trading Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 73,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 184,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.
Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 3.6%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.
Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2131 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NFXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXS was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
