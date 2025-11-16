Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS) Trading Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 73,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 184,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 3.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Get Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2131 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter valued at $655,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares by 1,901.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,543,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NFXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXS was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.