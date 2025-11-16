23,194 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by Financial Gravity Companies Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,000. Tesla comprises 1.1% of Financial Gravity Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $404.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $429.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 269.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their price objective on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

