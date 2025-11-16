Pensana (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 16,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 4,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Pensana Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.16.

Pensana Company Profile

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

