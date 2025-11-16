Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF) Trading 2.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Pasofino Gold Limited (OTC:EFRGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.3689 and last traded at $0.3689. 10,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 10,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Pasofino Gold Stock Up 2.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited, a Canada-based mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Liberia. It explores in gold. It holds 100% interest in the Dugbe Gold Project located in southern Liberia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

