Promising Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – November 16th

Nuvve, NWTN, and Nuvve are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate, enable, or support low‑carbon and renewable energy solutions—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, battery storage, and electric‑vehicle technologies. The term covers firms whose revenues are materially tied to cleaner energy production, energy efficiency, or decarbonization services. Investors view these stocks through the lens of long‑term demand for clean energy, government policy and subsidy risk, technology advances, and sector-specific volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

