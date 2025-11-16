Y.D. More Investments Ltd Raises Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Intel by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 489.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,555.56 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.