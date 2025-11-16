Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 8,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 18,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

