Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 16th

Galaxy Digital, Bitfarms, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance-sheet exposures are closely tied to cryptocurrencies—examples include crypto exchanges, miners, blockchain infrastructure providers, and firms that hold large digital-asset reserves. For stock market investors, these equities often move with cryptocurrency prices and carry additional volatility and regulatory, technological, and operational risks related to the crypto ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.
Galaxy Digital (GLXY)
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.
Bitfarms (BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
