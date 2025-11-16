Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 68,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 74,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$88.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.06.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.