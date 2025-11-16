Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.67), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million.

Boxlight Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Boxlight stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.09. 176,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.93. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOXL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boxlight to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

