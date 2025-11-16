Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Raised by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $246.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $401.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $290.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.49.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

