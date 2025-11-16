Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 11,016 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of Danaher worth $180,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day moving average of $201.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,990. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

