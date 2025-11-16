Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 137,677 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3,198.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,677 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after buying an additional 5,269,140 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,727,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

