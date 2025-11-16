VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $75,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ SMH opened at $344.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.96. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $372.78.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

