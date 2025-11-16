Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $193.63 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 218,766 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $193,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The stock has a market cap of $502.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

