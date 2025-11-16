Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $721,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $1,369,188,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,903,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,042,000 after buying an additional 2,129,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

JNJ stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Daiwa America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

