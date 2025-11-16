Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 5.1% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.3% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

