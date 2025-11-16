WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,305,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.42 and a 200 day moving average of $311.50. The company has a market cap of $550.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

