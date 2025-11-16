WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $237.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $252.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

