Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 201,605 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1,021.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 149,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,365,487 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

