AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Holdings Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $232.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average of $203.98. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $410.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa America raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

