Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Up 63.8% – Here’s What Happened

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 63.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.30 and last traded at GBX 14.30. 1,663,974 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 910% from the average session volume of 164,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.73.

Indus Gas Stock Up 63.8%

The stock has a market cap of £26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.76.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

