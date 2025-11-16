The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,564,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 645,084 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $566,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 235,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.57.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

