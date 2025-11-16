Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

