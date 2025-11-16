Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.7% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 1,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.33.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $362.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.85. The company has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.