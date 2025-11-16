Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. Nocera had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.

Nocera Price Performance

NASDAQ NCRA remained flat at $1.12 on Friday. 36,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,967. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Nocera has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nocera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Nocera Company Profile

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

