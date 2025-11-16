Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 196,798 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,798 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $59,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,024.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,033.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $826.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $780.14. The company has a market capitalization of $968.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

