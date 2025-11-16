Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,586 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $119,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 164,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 216,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 122,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $197.18.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

