Western Wealth Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 28,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average of $113.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

