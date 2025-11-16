Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.50 EPS

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.50) by $7.50, Zacks reports.

Genprex Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. 201,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,077. Genprex has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $5.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNPX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genprex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genprex to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

