Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 28,486 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,902,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

DFAC stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

